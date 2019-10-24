On Wednesday’s episode of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” the Daily Wire editor-in-chief talked about a recent New York Times article, which revealed that Democratic establishment donors are anxious about the mediocre 2020 primary field. Video and partial transcript below:

Democrats in 2020 are looking at their field and they are starting to panic. There’s an entire article in the New York Times [Tuesday] titled “Anxious Democratic Establishment Asks, Is there anybody else?” Quote:

“When a half-dozen Democratic donors gathered at the Whitby Hotel in Manhattan last week, the dinner began with a discussion of which presidential candidates the contributors liked. But as conversations among influential Democrats often go these days, the meeting quickly evolved into a discussion of who is not in the race – but could be lured in.”

“Would Hillary Clinton get in, the contributors wondered,” [and] by the way, Hillary wants it. Hillary’s obviously trying to talk her way into this race, she’s obviously trying to talk herself into this race. There is just no question, right? Because what does she have to lose at this point? She’s run twice, she’s lost twice. In one, she won the popular vote. Her image is what her image is. In the words of a famous woman, what difference at this point would it make?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If she were to – why not? Why not jump? And you can see that she obviously wants to do so over the weekend. She was at some sort of event and she was – somebody from the crowd shouted, “Maybe you should jump in!” She sort of smiled and then ignored the question. She would love to jump in. Why? Because this is an extraordinarily weak field, and Hillary is obviously tempted.

[Hillary is] commenting more and more often. She went after Tulsi Gabbard in the weirdest way while I was on break here. She suggests that Tulsi Gabbard was a Russian agent, which is a pretty incredible allegation to make about a woman who served in the United States military. Last I checked, this isn’t Kevin Costner in “No Way Out.” In any case, Hillary called Tulsi a Russian asset, which was odd.

CLINTON: I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s a favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far, and that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not, because she’s also a Russian asset. Yeah, she’s a Russian asset. I mean, totally. And so they know they can’t win without a third-party candidate.

Okay, and then Tulsi immediately slapped back because this is exactly what she’s been waiting for, is that fight. She says, “Great! Thank you Hillary Clinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption.” Boo! boo! It reads directly like the monologue by the witch in “The Princess Bride.” The queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, Boo! boo!

“…personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know – it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.”

Hillary obviously is considering that because the rest of this field is unbelievably weak. Elizabeth Warren is weak – she is weak. [Warren] released her educational plan yesterday. She used to be an advocate for charter schools; her educational plan now includes a complete ban on any federal funding of charter schools, plus a mandate that charter schools are supposed to follow a bevy of regulations. Then she says that charter schools are uncompetitive, which is nonsense – charter schools are the only places where parents can voluntarily enroll or dis-enroll their children in the public school system. Where are you talking about?

I mean, these candidates are weak. They’re incredibly, incredibly weak. And if you’re Hillary, you gotta be thinking, maybe I ought to jump back in.

Listen to full episodes of “The Ben Shapiro Show” on iTunes.

Watch “The Ben Shapiro Show” on-demand!