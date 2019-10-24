(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A new national study from Pew Research reports that a small number of Twitter users post the vast majority of political tweets.

According to the study, which analyzed 1.1 million tweets of about 2,400 public Twitter between November and December last year, a minority of 6 percent of users accounted for 73 percent of political posts that appear on the platform.

Of those tweets, the vast majority were critical of US President Donald Trump, reports Pew.

