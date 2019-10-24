Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted on Wednesday that the state attorney general would be looking into the case of a 7-year-old’s forced gender transition after a national uproar.

“FYI the matter of 7 year old James Younger is being looked into by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services,” he tweeted.

The case ignited public outcry after a jury ruled against Jeffrey Younger in his petition for custody of his twin sons James and Jude Younger.

Younger argued that his ex-wife Dr. Anne Georgulas was forcing James to undergo gender transition into “Luna.”

The Dallas jury gave Georgulas sole custody and granted limited visitation to Younger. Georgulas also won the sole power to decide medical and psychological care of the children.

She claimed that James is suffering from “gender dysphoria” and wants to be a girl.

Younger’s lawyer argued that he only exhibits the desire to be a girl when he’s with his mother, casting doubt on whether it’s truly the child’s wish. They added that experts warn forced gender transitions at an early age can result in numerous negative physical and psychological impacts.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) responded to the story in a tweet that expressed support for the public outrage over the case.

“This is heartbreaking and sets a horrible precedent,” he tweeted.

“A 7-year-old can’t possibly make this decision or understand it,” he added. “Parents should know better. I hope this father receives the public support he needs.”

