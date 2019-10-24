The Daily Caller reached out to politicians from Texas to get their responses regarding the news of a jury in the state deciding against a father who doesn’t want his seven-year-old son to be transitioned to a girl.
Every Republican contacted by the Caller criticized the jury’s decision, saying there is no way a seven-year-old boy is old enough to make life-changing decisions. This comes as Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced an investigation into the case of the 7-year-old boy, James Younger, whose mother plans to transition him to a girl despite his father’s objections.
“We are fundamentally damaging young boys and girls because we are allowing our culture to make them an experiment in some fad and we should be ashamed,” Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy said to the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Texas Gov Announces Investigation Into Case Of Mother Transitioning 7-Year-Old James Younger Against Father’s Wishes)
“This is a dangerous precedent and speaks to a larger question that our society needs to answer: should we encourage kids to make life-altering decisions that they can’t possibly comprehend? Should we hold adults accountable for pushing such radical notions? My answer is yes, we should draw the line, just as we do in so many other instances. The father of this child deserves our support as he fights to protect his son,” Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw told the Daily Caller.
“This is horrifying & tragic. For a parent to subject such a young child to life-altering hormone blockers to medically transition their sex is nothing less than child abuse,” Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted Wednesday. (RELATED: Texas Father Doesn’t Want His Seven-Year-Old Son To Be Transitioned To A Girl. A Jury Decided Against Him)
“A 7-year-old child doesn’t have the maturity to make profound decisions like this. The state of Texas should protect this child’s right to choose—as an informed, mature person—and not be used as a pawn in a left-wing political agenda. #ProtectJamesYounger,” Cruz said in another tweet.
The Daily Caller also reached out to three Democratic Texas Reps who all refused to comment on the matter. Those three members of Congress were Rep. Joaquin Castro, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, and Rep. Al Green.
2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, a former Democratic Texas Rep., also refused to respond to the Daily Caller when asked about Taylor and the jury’s decision.