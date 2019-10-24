The governor of Texas has dispatched his attorney general and the state’s Family and Protective Services to investigate the case of a 7-year-old who was forced to “transition” to a girl by his mother.

“FYI the matter of 7 year old James Younger is being looked into by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services,” Gov. Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter.

The announcement came after a jury in Texas prevented the boy’s father from intervening.

LifeSiteNews reported a jury decided Jeffrey Younger will be required to submit to the wishes of the mother, Anne Georgulas, and “affirm” James as a girl, despite Younger’s religious and moral objections.

Younger will also be forced to take a class on transgenderism.

Georgulas is not the biological mother, as James and his twin were conceived through in vitro.

The mother has claimed her son, calling him “Luna,” is a girl.

A video posted on Twitter shows the boy, at age 3, confirming to his father that his mother calls him a girl, puts dresses on him and paints his fingernails.

Donald Trump Jr. re-posted the video on Twitter:

LifeSiteNews reported the father asked to be the Sole Managing Conservator for James and his twin brother. But the jury gave that authority to Georgulas.

The Daily Wire reported Rep. Matt Krause, R-Texas, is proposing legislation “that prohibits the use of puberty blockers in these situations for children under 18.”

“This is horrifying & tragic,” wrote Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Twitter. “For a parent to subject such a young child to life-altering hormone blockers to medically transition their sex is nothing less than child abuse.”

In an interview with “The Luke Macias Show,” the father said: “I want you to imagine having electronic communication with your son on FaceTime, and imagine that your ex-wife has dressed him as a drag queen to talk to you. He has false eyelashes and makeup. His hair has got glitter in it. He’s wearing a dress.”

He said he believes it is “actual sexual abuse.”

Georgulas, in turn, accused Younger, during the divorce, of child abuse “for not affirming James as transgender.”

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy commented: “This is barbaric.”

This is barbaric. A court has determined that a deranged lunatic mother can now force her 7 year old son to be a girl, and the father has to go along with it. Absolute madness. https://t.co/RYWdpCeZTw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 21, 2019

Oh and icing on the cake: the demented lunatic of a “mother” isn’t actually the mother. The child was conceived with donor eggs. She’s not even biologically related to the kid. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 22, 2019

LifeSiteNews said Younger “is worried about Dr. Georgulas forcing a lifetime of misery on their son. Transgender-identifying individuals, even when encouraged in their confusion, suffer from more psychological issues than the general population, have shorter lifespans, and are more likely to commit suicide.”

Side effects of hormone treatments used in the “transition” process, the report said, include weight gain, blood clots, high triglycerides, gallstones, infertility, hyperkalemia, hypertension and diabetes.