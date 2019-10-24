One minute before midnight on Oct. 25, as many as 13,000 witches who call themselves #MagicResistance will conjure “demons of the infernal realms” to empower their magic spell to “bind” President Donald Trump.

Call these witches “Demoncrats,” fury-filled left-wing activists from the “dark side of the force” who want America ruled by the minions of hell, by the demons.

Since it began, the utopian progressive movement has repudiated God and religious morality, seeking instead a man-made godless humanist religion in which humans are “the measure of all things.” Humans would create their own heaven on Earth, an egalitarian Eden under an elite priesthood of superior scientists and collectivist ideologues.

Marxist Frankfurt School psychoanalyst Erich Fromm referred to this in his 1966 book “You Shall Be As Gods.” His title comes from the serpent in Genesis 3:5 telling Eve to eat the forbidden fruit: “For God knows that in the day you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” She would become radically “woke.”

Community organizer Saul Alinsky – hero to both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama – dedicated his 1971 book, “Rules for Radicals,” to “the very first radical … who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom – Lucifer.”

During the Vietnam War, novelist Norman Mailer and other activists tried magically to “levitate the Pentagon.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s administration created Wiccan chaplains in the U.S. military, so our soldiers had witches of the old pagan faith of Mother Earth and nature spirits to minister to them.

This ancient paganism, hid underground during centuries of Christianity, today is surfacing and growing “astronomically.” Witches in America now outnumber Presbyterians.

A 2014 Pew Research Center survey estimated their American number at as many as 1.5 million. Meanwhile, Christian belief, especially among the leftward-warped millennial generation, has declined by more than 10% per decade.

This decline has been sharpest among Democrats, which according to Pew fell from 72 percent Christian in 2009 to only 55 percent Christian in 2018. “Today,” writes Pew, “fewer than half of white Democrats describe themselves as Christians, and just three-in-ten say they regularly attend religious services. More than four-in-ten white Democrats are religious ‘Nones,'” having no conventional religious belief.

Sadly, as the old saying goes, when someone stops believing in God they do not lose faith in everything. Instead, they believe in anything – Marxism, Nazism, socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, or various forms of occultism such as magic and witchcraft. For more than two centuries, the world has suffered because people have replaced God with ideological pseudo-religious cults.

An ad during the October CNN/New York Times Democratic presidential debate by the Freedom From Religion Foundation featured a smiling Ron Reagan Jr., “the progressive son of President Ronald Reagan,” saying: “Hi, I’m Ron Reagan, an unabashed atheist, and I’m alarmed by the intrusion of religion into our secular government. … [a] lifelong atheist, not afraid of burning in hell.”

Yet, because of our vanishing values, much of our democratic republic seems to be going to hell. As President John Adams said in 1798: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” As Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” Godless, socialist millennials could be the generation that ends liberty forever.

The group #MagicResistance, eager to conjure its third demonic attack on President Trump, has also tried to “Hex the NRA” and to work its black magic against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Renowned Roman Catholic exorcist Gary Thomas held masses to condemn their attempt to hex Kavanaugh, writes Anders Hagstrom in the Daily Caller.

“The decision to do this against a Supreme Court justice is a heinous act,” Thomas told National Catholic Register, “and [it] says a lot about the character of these people that should not be underestimated or dismissed. These are real evil people.”

Their spell to overthrow President Trump by magic comes exactly six months after the Internal Revenue Service gave tax-exempt status as a church to the Satanic Temple headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, where in 1692 witch hysteria led to executions by order of clerics graduated from Harvard University.

Halloween each Oct. 31 is now America’s No. 2 gift-giving holiday (from “holy day”). Christian holidays are now banned in many government schools where Halloween is celebrated.

Pray to protect President Trump, and America, from evil.

