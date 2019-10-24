Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Duane “Generalissimo” Patterson brings us up to date on the week’s top stories and gives us a preview of tomorrow’s Hugh Hewitt show. We’ll follow up last night’s conversation on the Aftershow regarding the latest in news from Washington DC as well as Brexit, and maybe the Rise of Hillary 3.0? 4.0? 8.0? Speaking of retreads, Joe Biden offered an acid flashback to 2013 on the campaign trail, plus much more!

Are we getting the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth from the American media? Or are they taking a page from Planet of the Apes in deciding what we can and cannot handle? We’ll welcome back our old friend Nick Gillespie of the excellent Reason Magazine and discuss media fragmentation and bias.

The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep winning after 2016? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!