Philippe Reines, a longtime top adviser to Hillary Clinton, left the door open during a Wednesday night interview on whether Clinton will run for president again in 2020.

Reines fueled rising speculation that Clinton could still join the 2020 presidential race during an interview on Fox News with host Tucker Carlson.

“So, I’m assuming what I just said and what we’re hearing is true, that if she thought she was the best position to beat Donald Trump, she would get in the race,” Carlson began.

“You know, she ran for president because she thought she would be the best president,” Reines responded. “If she still thought that now, if she thought she had the best odds of beating Donald Trump — I think she would think about it long and hard.”

“She’s not — she hasn’t foreclosed the possibility, I guess,” Carlson responded.

Reines responded, “No, she has not.”

“That’s what I’m saying, too,” Carlson replied. “So, really the question and that doesn’t surprise anybody who’s followed the Clintons, right?”

“No,” Reines answered.

WATCH:

Top Hillary Clinton adviser Philippe Reines on whether Hillary has ruled out running for president in 2020: “No, she has not” pic.twitter.com/wLLItEF5Wo — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 24, 2019

The New York Times added fuel to the fire this week in a report that said that Clinton would still consider entering the race under certain circumstances.

“Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Bloomberg have both told people privately in recent weeks that if they thought they could win, they would consider entering the primary — but that they were skeptical there would be an opening, according to Democrats who have spoken with them,” The Times wrote.

“Democrats who have recently spoken with Mrs. Clinton say she shares the same concerns other party elites have about the field — worried about Mr. Biden’s durability, Ms. Warren’s liberal politics and unsure of who else can emerge to take on Mr. Trump,” the Times added. “But these people, who spoke anonymously to discuss private conversations, say she enjoys the freedom that comes with not being on the ballot.”

The Washington Post confirmed The Times’ reporting, saying that speculation has increased as the so-called “moderate” Democrat presidential candidates have struggled to gain any traction in the election.

“Hillary Clinton, according to two people close to her, has not ruled out jumping in herself, a sign that she is hearing similar dissatisfaction,” The Post wrote. “Views about Clinton vary widely, however, and in part mirror the ideological and generational schisms that have fed the current anxiety. More seasoned leaders who have seen Democrats lose big have tended to prefer a safer, middle-road candidate more palatable to a wide range of voters.”

John Coale, a major donor to both Bill and Hillary Clinton, was frank on the topic of Democrats’ prospects of beating President Donald Trump in 2020: “They don’t have anybody who can win the general [election].”

One former top adviser to Clinton, who did not wish to speak on the record, told The Daily Wire that they were confident that Clinton was not going to run in 2020.

There are many things working against Clinton if she did decide to run.

Clinton has not done anything over the past three years other than blame nearly everything but herself for her loss in the 2016 election.

Clinton is also the only candidate to lose a presidential election and then become even less liked after losing.

Hillary Clinton on 2016: “It was like applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado.” Hillary is the only losing candidate to actually *drop* in (what was already historically low) favorable ratings post-election. pic.twitter.com/bVUdJSO61N — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 27, 2019

But perhaps the biggest thing that would prevent Clinton from entering the race was the recent revelation that she allegedly pressured journalist Ronan Farrow to cover up the sexual allegations against Harvey Weinstein because she was worried that the story could be problematic for her.