Republican North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows held back tears Thursday as he delivered an emotional eulogy for late Democratic House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings as he lay in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Though ideological opposites, Meadows and Cummings were close personal friends and served together on the Oversight Committee. (RELATED: Meadows Opens Up About Rare Bipartisan Moment During Cohen Hearing)

“He is defined by the character of his heart, the honesty of his dialogue, and the man that the man that we will miss,” Meadows said as his late friend lay at rest in a casket just feet away. “Scripture talks about let not your heart be troubled. You believe in God, believe also in me. In my father’s house are many mansions. If it were not so I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. ”

Meadows added that the country would be better off if there were more friendships like the one he shared with Cummings. (RELATED: President Trump Honors Elijah Cummings)

“Perhaps this place and this country would be better served with a few more unexpected friendships,” Meadows said. I know I’ve been blessed by one. God bless you.”

Cummings funeral will take place in his beloved home city of Baltimore on Friday.