LeBron James disrespected the national anthem and walked off the court shouting at the crowd as the song played during Tuesday's season-opener.

As the anthem played ahead of the Lakers’ opener against the Clippers, James was seen leaving the court as the rest of his team stood at attention. Stomping off the court, James crowed “let’s goooo” as he unzipped his sweat jacket before taking a seat on the sidelines as everyone else observed the anthem.

