A man shoved a woman head first into a subway car at a Brooklyn, New York, subway station on Wednesday night, according to a shocking video of the incident.

The video shows the man jumping up and screaming, “What!” several times before initially shoving another person around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday at the DeKalb Avenue subway station in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The suspect then allegedly pummeled the woman using both hands before shoving her face-first into the stopped train.

Someone reported the incident to the New York Police Department (NYPD), but the crowd dissipated by the time officers arrived, the New York Post reported.

It is unclear if the woman suffered serious injuries. Police are working to identify the suspect involved. A New York Fire Department FDNY spokesperson told the Post that it had received a report about an “emotionally disturbed person” at the station, but officials never transported any patients.

Police are asking those with any additional information about the incident to to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.