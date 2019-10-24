(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Video taken by police bodycam shows Georgia law enforcement successfully talking a distraught father out of killing himself with a knife.

Police tried to get the man to focus on his 1-year-old son as he lay on the kitchen floor with a knife held to his own chest during the June incident. The man expressed fear that he would not see his son, despite protests from the officers. “Drop the knife,” one officer said. “Do you want to see your son?”

The man, who was not identified, said he didn’t believe he would see his son again. “I’m done,” he said, with a shaky voice. “I’m not going to see him.”

