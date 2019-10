[Regarding "Thousands of witches to cast massive spell on Trump and his supporters”:] I am a witch, have been for most of my life. My father was a witch his entire life. I personally know many witches, and I have never heard such a thing – and I am up to date on most activities daily! Satanic woolens may be doing something like this, but witches, I don’t believe that!

Dené

