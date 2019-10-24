Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been caught on video getting screamed at while enjoying a night out at a New York bar.

The New York Post reported that Weinstein was accosted by actress and playwright Zoe Stuckless, who started screaming at Weinstein.

“Nobody’s gonna say anything? Nobody’s really going to say anything?” she yelled, pointing at Weinstein, in a video posted to her Facebook page. “I’m going to stand four feet from a fucking rapist and nobody’s going to say anything? I’ll go!”

A representative for the bar confirmed to the Post that both Weinstein’s security and event security “asked her to leave” and that she did.

The video appears to show Weinstein staying seated at a table, surrounded by acquaintances.

The Oscar-winning Shakespeare in Love producer was reportedly attending an artist event called Actor’s Hour at Downtime Bar in New York’s Alphabet City neighborhood.

A comic named Amber Rollo also claimed that she yelled at Harvey Weinstein at the same event, saying on Twitter that “I went in and called him a f–king monster and told him he should disappear.”

Rollo alleges that one of member of Weinstein’s entourage “called me a cunt and I really really wanted to lunge over the table and strangle him… I restrained myself… There was a woman at the table with him who gently guided me out.”

A spokesperson for Weinstein told the Post that whoever used the word “cunt” was not employed by Weinstein.

The representative called the “scene uncalled for, downright rude and an example of how due process today is being squashed by the public, trying to take it away in the courtroom too.”

Another comedian named Kelly Bachman also called out Weinstein at the event, saying from the stage, “I didn’t know we had to bring our own Mace and rape whistles to Actor’s Hour.”

Weinstein has been accused by scores of women of sexual assault and harassment over a period spanning thirty years. They include such notable actresses as Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra, Asia Argento and Paz Vega, as well as many younger unknown performers and assistants.

The former Miramax boss has maintained his innocence. Weinstein is scheduled to face trial next year in a case involving accusations of rape that allegedly took place in 2006 and 2013.

