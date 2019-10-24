Forget sanctions on Turkey, Iran, or North Korea, President Donald Trump has said he is stripping the newspaper subscriptions at the White House and will direct other federal agencies to not renew them either, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving — hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars will be saved,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote in an email Thursday, per the report.

Trump has frequently hit U.S. adversaries with economic sanctions, because it hurts their cash flow, and now he is reportedly attempting to do the same by directing federal agencies not to renew the subscriptions of newspapers who he frequent rebukes as fake news.

The timing of the cancellations directives is still under White House discussion, an administration official told the Journal.

The Times and Post newspapers were not delivered to the White House on Thursday morning, per the report.

The Washington Post does offer free digital subscriptions to those with a government email address, though, per the Journal.