U.S. highway deaths fell in 2018 for the second year in a row, and part of that decline has to do with the fact that technology in newer vehicles can help prevent crashes. That’s the good news but there are still thousands of road injuries and fatalities occurring each year and while these numbers are influenced by multiple factors, it helps to take extra precautionary measures on the roads.

Bearing this in mind, 24/7 Wall St. set out to determine which were the most unsafe cars sold in the U.S. The report released Thursday was based upon ratings by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Vehicles were scored between 1 and 5 for their frontal crash, side crash, and rollover safety. Based on that data, here are 15 vehicles from that list that have been deemed unsafe.

1. 2011 Buick Lucerne

– Model variant with low rating: 4-door FWD early release

– Overall NHTSA safety rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA frontal crash rating: 5/5 stars

– NHTSA side crash rating: 2/5 stars

– NHTSA rollover rating: 5/5 stars

2. 2011 Ford Escape

– Model variant with low rating: Hev SUV 4×2

– Overall NHTSA safety rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA frontal crash rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA side crash rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA rollover rating: 3/5 stars

3. 2011 Toyota Corolla

– Model variant with low rating: 4-door FWD

– Overall NHTSA safety rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA frontal crash rating: 4/5 stars

– NHTSA side crash rating: 2/5 stars

– NHTSA rollover rating: 4/5 stars

4. 2012 Acura TL

– Model variant with low rating: 4-door 4WD Early Release

– Overall NHTSA safety rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA frontal crash rating: 2/5 stars

– NHTSA side crash rating: 4/5 stars

– NHTSA rollover rating: 5/5 stars

5. 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

– Model variant with low rating: PU/CC 4WD without side air bags

– Overall NHTSA safety rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA frontal crash rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA side crash rating: 4/5 stars

– NHTSA rollover rating: 4/5 stars

6. 2012 Fiat 500

– Model variant with low rating: hatchback FWD early Release

– Overall NHTSA safety rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA frontal crash rating: 4/5 stars

– NHTSA side crash rating: 2/5 stars

– NHTSA rollover rating: 4/5 stars

7. 2012 Ford Escape

– Model variant with low rating: Hev SUV 4×2

– Overall NHTSA safety rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA frontal crash rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA side crash rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA rollover rating: 3/5 stars

8. 2013 Chevrolet Silverado

– Model variant with low rating: 2500 PU/RC RWD

– Overall NHTSA safety rating: 2/5 stars

– NHTSA frontal crash rating: 2/5 stars

– NHTSA side crash rating: 2/5 stars

– NHTSA rollover rating: 3/5 stars

9. 2013 Ford Transit Connect

– Overall NHTSA safety rating: 2/5 stars

– NHTSA frontal crash rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA side crash rating: 2/5 stars

– NHTSA rollover rating: 3/5 stars

10. 2013 GMC Sierra 2500

– Model variant with low rating: PU/RC RWD

– Overall NHTSA safety rating: 2/5 stars

– NHTSA frontal crash rating: 2/5 stars

– NHTSA side crash rating: 2/5 stars

– NHTSA rollover rating: 3/5 stars

11. 2013 Jeep Compass

– Model variant with low rating: SUV 2WD

– Overall NHTSA safety rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA frontal crash rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA side crash rating: 4/5 stars

– NHTSA rollover rating: 4/5 stars

12. 2014 Chevrolet Captiva

– Model variant with low rating: SUV AWD

– Overall NHTSA safety rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA frontal crash rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA side crash rating: 3/5 stars

13. 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

– Model variant with low rating: PU/RC RWD

– Overall NHTSA safety rating: 2/5 stars

– NHTSA frontal crash rating: 2/5 stars

– NHTSA side crash rating: 2/5 stars

– NHTSA rollover rating: 3/5 stars

14. 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

– Model variant with low rating: PU/EC 4WD

– Overall NHTSA safety rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA frontal crash rating: 2/5 stars

– NHTSA side crash rating: 5/5 stars

– NHTSA rollover rating: 3/5 stars

15. 2015 GMC Sierra 2500

– Model variant with low rating: PU/RC RWD

– Overall NHTSA safety rating: 3/5 stars

– NHTSA frontal crash rating: 2/5 stars

– NHTSA side crash rating: 5/5 stars

– NHTSA rollover rating: 3/5 stars