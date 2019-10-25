In the middle of a cold Ohio winter, over 250 Amish men gathered together with one goal in mind.

pIt was Saturday, March 9, when the group arrived at the Hochstetler Farm, part of an Amish community in Geauga County.

The men, clad in their traditional clothing and hats, surrounded a massive red barn and prepared to lift the barn together and move it to another section of the farm.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the men gripped underneath the barn and in one seemingly effortless movement, lifted it off the ground.

Walking at a calm and steady pace, the men moved the barn to a new location on the farm.

Once they reached the desired spot, the team rotated the barn to face it in the right direction before gently setting it down.

At the end of the video, Amish wives and children were seen watching the men complete the task.

The entire process took less than five minutes, Mount Vernon News reported.

Video of the barn move has been viewed over one million times, as people are fascinated by the traditional ways the Amish community has of getting things done.

Most of the Amish communities shun the use of technology or vehicles, and have little to no contact with the outside world aside from small business deals, like selling their homemade, high-quality products to consumers.

In the close-knit communities, it’s no big deal to show up and help your neighbor move a barn — next year, it might be your barn that needs to be moved.

Facebook users have left some funny and heartfelt comments about the unity of the group, marveling at the power of community.

“This is what happens when a community comes together,” Jay Hardesty wrote.

“I can’t even get my family and friends to answer a text,” Jamie Miller joked.

“The Amish do these things just to mess with Google Earth,” Jeffrey Lewitner said.

Though the Amish couldn’t care a bit about Google Earth, people admire their hard work, commitment to serving one another and in this case, their expert barn raising skills.

