(LIFE NEWS) A new report indicates President Donald Trump has been responsible for de-funding almost 900 facilities that either perform or promote killing babies in abortions.

Last May, the Trump administration published a new proposal for Title X that would prohibit Planned Parenthood and other abortion businesses from receiving any of those tax dollars unless they completely separate their abortion businesses from their taxpayer-funded services. That mean housing their family planning services in separate buildings with separate staff from their abortion businesses and a denial of funds if they fail to do so.

Federal courts eventually let the defunding rules move forward and eventually Planned Parenthood and other abortion activists left the Title X program and gave up $60 million of taxpayer dollars.

