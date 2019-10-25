An armored truck security guard was shot point-blank in the face while being ambushed by three robbers in Houston, Texas, Thursday afternoon. The victim later died at the hospital, and a manhunt for the perpetrators continues.

What are the details?

Loomis Cash Handling Company security officer Francis Hazzard, 68, was attacked after he walked out of a Popeyes restaurant toward his armored vehicle while carrying a black money bag at around 1:40 p.m. Police say all three suspects had concealed their faces and were armed, with two carrying pistols and one carrying a rifle.

A struggle occurred, during which Hazzard was fatally shot in the face. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspects — described as black males —made away with the money bag, and jumped into a gold SUV which was later found abandoned, KHOU-TV reported. Authorities believe the suspects then occupied a 2014 black Chevrolet Impala.

During a news conference Thursday, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Pedro Lopez called the crime “very brazen,” ABC News reported. “Who would commit a robbery at 1:30 in the afternoon?” Lopez said.

The Houston Police Department is handling the homicide investigation, while the FBI is investigating the robbery. The ATF is also involved.

Anything else?

According to The Houston Chronicle, Hazzard’s death is the fourth murder of an armored vehicle courier in the Houston area in as many years.

Similar attacks took the lives of Melvin Moore, 32, David Guzman, 25, and Alvin Kenney, 60, in separate incidents in recent years.