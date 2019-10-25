The anonymous senior official in the Trump Administration who is releasing a tell-all book next month will include accounts of meetings with President Donald Trump, Axios reports.

The author, who anonymously released the opinion piece in The New York Times last year claiming to be a part of a “resistance” in the Trump administration, reportedly has access to detailed internal notes that they plan on including in “A Warning” that comes out on November 19.

“In these pages, you will not just hear from me. You will hear a great deal from Donald Trump directly, for there is no better witness to his character than his own words and no better evidence of the danger he poses than his own conduct,” reads the back of the book’s cover, according to CNN.

“I realize that writing this while the president is still in office is an extraordinary step,” it continues, according to the Washington Examiner. “Some will find it disloyal, but too many people have confused loyalty to a man with loyalty to the country. The truth about the president must be spoken, not after Americans have stood in the voting booth to consider whether to give him another term and not after he has departed office. Hopefully others will remedy the error of silence and choose to speak out.”