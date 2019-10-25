Billionaire Ron Baron says Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax isn’t the right idea when it comes to raising government revenue and reducing income inequality.

“I don’t think Elizabeth Warren would be successful … if she were chosen president in getting through the policies that she’s proposing,” he told CNBC.

“It’s pretty nuts,” said Baron, who suggested a value-added tax, which puts levies on goods and services during each stage of production and sale, CNBC said.

“Warren says if you’re successful because this country has allowed you to be successful … then you shouldn’t be as successful as you are. You should have some of your money coming back, which just means you are taking jobs you would have created otherwise and give them away,” said the founder of Baron Capital, with $29.6 billion in assets under management.

Meanwhile, Baron said fear is evident” in the stock market, but that should not deter people from investing in stocks.

For investors 50 years ago, “all you had to do was believe that this country was going to survive and invest then and you would have made 25 times your money,” Baron said.

“I’m thinking the next 50 years is going to be similar to the last 50 years,” he says.

Baron predicted the Dow Jones Industrial Average, based on historical moves over decades, will reach 650,000 in 50 years, with an over $500 trillion U.S. economy.

Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 195 points, or 0.7%, to 27,000.

For his part, billionaire investor George Soros proclaims he is in favor of making the rich, wealthy and powerful pay their fair share.

“I am in favor of taxing the rich,” he told the New York Times, “including a wealth tax.”

Soros admitted that view is in synch with one of Senator Elizabeth Warren’s central policies, but Soros acknowledges that his view “does create a moral problem for me.”

He added: “As I became so successful, it basically put a self-imposed constraint on me that actually interfered with making money.”

In June, Soros was among the wealthy individuals who signed onto a letter in support of Warren’s wealth tax proposal. That letter, billed as “nonpartisan,” also noted that it should not be construed as an endorsement, CNBC explained.