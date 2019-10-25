Former national security adviser John Bolton’s attorneys have spoken about a potential deposition with the impeachment inquiry committees, CNN reports.

A source told CNN that former NSC official Fiona Hill said last week, in testimony that took place behind closed-doors, that she “saw wrongdoing related to the Ukraine policy and reported it,” to Bolton and other NSC officials. This source also said that Hill testified that Bolton described President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani as a “hand grenade” who was “going to blow everybody up.”

The source added that Bolton and Hill shared concerns about comments made about Ukraine by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland last July, and that Bolton urged Hill to take her concerns to NSC lawyer John Eisenberg.

Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, told Congress that “Ambassador Bolton opposed a call between [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky and President Trump out of concern that it would ‘be a disaster.'”