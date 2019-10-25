Iconic rock ‘n’ roller Bruce Springsteen blasted President Donald Trump, saying he doesn’t have a “grasp” on “what it means to be an American.”

Springsteen made his comments during an interview with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King that’s airing Friday, the network said.

What was said?

King pointed out Trump’s comments during his Minneapolis rally earlier this month that he doesn’t need celebrities like “little Bruce Springsteen” endorsing and supporting him, as Springsteen and many other luminaries did for former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“So he’s going back to 2016, and this is now 2019,” King told the outspoken left-wing musician. “Are you surprised that he’s trash-talking you after all this time?”

“Not really,” Springsteen replied, laughing. “Anything’s possible.”

“I know,” King answered. “I mean, a lot of people are very concerned about the direction of the country.”

“It’s just frightening, you know?” Springsteen said. “We’re living in a frightening time. The stewardship of the nation … has been thrown away to somebody who doesn’t have a clue as to what that means. And unfortunately we have somebody who I feel doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American.”

Last year, Springsteen said it looked like Trump would win the 2020 election and didn’t “see anyone who could beat him.”



Bruce Springsteen: President Trump “doesn’t have a grasp” on what it means to be American



youtu.be



Not Springsteen’s first Trump takedown



Springsteen has been consistently vocal regarding his disdain for Trump: