(LIFEZETTE) Does Warren Buffet truly believe in capitalism and the benefits of a free market system?

Buffet made a solid effort to reinforce his belief in the power of the U.S. economy and the value of the free markets in his most recent annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

Hailing “our country’s almost unbelievable prosperity,” Buffett credited “the American tailwind” for his business success and fondly recalled how he bought his first shares of stock at age 11.

Buffet almost waxed poetic with this line: “I had become a capitalist, and it felt good.”

Yet the faith in the system by the so-called Oracle of Omaha — a faith that enabled his fortune — masks a series of contradictions surrounding his legendary charitable giving.

