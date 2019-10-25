Christian pop star TobyMac has broken his silence about the death of his 21-year-old son, Truett Foster McKeehan.

First responders arrived at McKeehan’s Tennessee residence Wednesday morning following a call for a person in cardiac arrest. A Nashville Fire Department spokesperson told The Tennessean that the person was dead on arrival.

What did he say?

In a lengthy, heart-wrenching social media post, TobyMac — who’s real name is Kevin Michael McKeehan — expressed his love for his late son and his reliance on God.

Truett McKeehan, a musician in his own right, had his first show last week, according to TobyMac, which the entertainer called “nothing short of electric.”

“He could’ve easily put music out when he was 12, 14, 16, even 18, but he always said he wanted to live some life and have something to say before he did it,” TobyMac continued. “He didn’t want to be a child star, he wanted to be a man with scars and a story to tell.”

The music star added that his son wasn’t a perfect Christian, but had a “soft spot for God.”

“He was by no means a cookie cutter Christian, but give me a believer who fights to keep believing,” he wrote. “Give me a broken man who recognizes his need for a Savior every time. That’s who Truett was and how he should be remembered.”

TobyMac shared a moving tribute to his late son on Instagram, complete with photos.

Truett Foster Mckeehan had joy that took the room when he entered. He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him, you knew him, you remembered him. His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without. He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. And he hated being put in a box. He expressed himself through the music he made. And by made I mean, written, recorded, produced, mixed, and designed the art. All of it. A true artist. His first show was a week ago, and it was nothing short of electric. Everyone felt it, everyone knew it. He could’ve easily taken the easy route and put music out when he was 12, 14, 16, even 18, but he always said he wanted to live some life and have something to say before he did it. He didn’t want to be a child star, he wanted to be a man with scars and a story to tell. I always admired, respected and encouraged that stand. Truett always had a soft spot for God. The Bible moved him. His heart was warm to the things of his King. He was by no means a cookie cutter Christian but give me a believer who fights to keep believing. Give me a broken man who recognizes his need for a Savior every time. That’s who Truett was and how he should be remembered. My last moment with Truett in person was at his first show this past Thursday at the Factory in Franklin, Tennessee. I had to leave the next morning very early to fly and start our Canadian tour. As I stood in the audience and watched my son bring joy to a room, I was as proud as a “pop” (as tru called me) could be. It was the culminating moment of a dream that he had since he was 12. It couldn’t have been sweeter. Our music, and what we say lyrically couldn’t be more different, but the outcome was much the same… offering a room full of people a few minutes of joy in a crazy world. Our last text exchange is shared above (swipe). My wife and I would want the world to know this… We don’t follow God because we have some sort of under-the-table deal with Him, like, we’ll follow you if you bless us. We follow God because we love Him. It’s our honor. He is the God of the hills and the valleys. And He is beautiful above all things.

What else?

The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Truett McKeehan’s death. The office said that the aspiring rapper’s cause of death was not yet determined.

“Cause of death has not been determined,” the office said in a Wednesday statement. “Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement. We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss.”

TobyMac postponed the remaining dates of a weeklong Canadian tour to return home to his wife and other children.