The student council at elite University of Oxford in the United Kingdom passed a motion Tuesday to mandate the use of “silent jazz hands” instead of traditional clapping at council meetings in order to boost “inclusivity” and reduce “anxiety.”

Silent jazz hands is known as British Sign Language clapping, according to the Oxford Student newspaper. Those using the sign hold their hands up and swivel them from side to side.

The National Union of Students uses BSL clapping since loud noises — including whooping and traditional applause — may cause access issues for some disabled students with anxiety disorders, sensory sensitivity, and hearing aids, the paper said.

‘More accessible and inclusive for all’

“The policy was proposed in order to encourage the use of British Sign Language clapping during our democratic events to make those events more accessible and inclusive for all, including people who suffer from anxiety,” Roisin McCallion — one of two students to present the motion to council — told the Daily Mail. “Inclusivity is one of the Students’ Union’s founding principles.”

The council’s motion also mandates leaders to “lobby the university” to use jazz hands in place of applause at university and college level events with an explanation of why the change is important, the student paper said.

‘Grow a pair you imbeciles’

But not everyone is down with the move.

“Oxford University Student Union is always seeking to be more accommodating for students. Especially for those with accessibility issues,” one former student told the Daily Mail. “But this idea will not work and is completely ludicrous.”

British TV host Piers Morgan blasted the motion, calling it “racist” and saying it “excludes blind people.”

“Grow a pair you imbeciles,” Morgan concluded.

