Former FBI Director James Comey jabbed President Donald Trump for his lynching remark.

Comey’s comments came in an early Friday morning tweet, in which he quoted Ida B. Wells, who co-founded the NAACP, as saying lynching is “our country’s national crime.”

Trump was criticized after he compared Democrats’ efforts to impeach him to a lynching.

Comey wrote: “Profoundly emotional visit today to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, remembering thousands of African Americans murdered by lynching. ‘Our country’s national crime is lynching’ — Ida B. Wells”