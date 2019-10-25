A pallbearer at Rep. Elijah CummingsElijah Eugene CummingsLawmakers come together to honor Cummings: ‘One of the greats in our country’s history’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Nareit — White House cheers Republicans for storming impeachment hearing GOP’s Meadows offers tribute to Elijah Cummings MORE‘s (D-Md.) memorial on Thursday shook hands with all top congressional leaders except Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats say whistleblower deposition no longer central to impeachment investigation: report Overnight Defense: Top general briefs GOP senators on Syria plan | Senators ‘encouraged’ by briefing | Pence huddles with Republican allies on Syria | Trump nominee sidesteps questions on arms treaties GOP senators briefed on administration Syria plan MORE (R-Ky.).

Video captured the pallbearer, who has been identified in reports as Bobby Rankin, skipping McConnell while greeting a line of other senior lawmakers that included both Republicans and Democrats.

Cummings was a fierce opponent at times of President Trump Donald John TrumpCharles Barkley: ‘Vice President Pence needs to shut the hell up’ Democrats say whistleblower deposition no longer central to impeachment investigation: report Trump plans to appeal House subpoena for financial records to Supreme Court MORE and Republican policies, but it is not clear what prompted the moment. Rankin has not spoken about it.

Cummings, who died on Oct. 17, was the first African American to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall on Thursday. McConnell spoke at the Thursday ceremony honoring Cummings.

“By day, the congressman was here in the Capitol working and leading in these hallways of power,” McConnell said. “But every night, he rode the train back home and walked the neighborhoods, bullhorn in hand, encouraging unity and peace.”

Cummings’s funeral is Friday in Baltimore. Former Presidents Obama and Clinton are both slated to speak at the funeral for the former House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman.