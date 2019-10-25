(BREITBART) Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) immigration plan, which opens the border to all foreign nationals, was drafted by a handful of illegal alien staffers.

A report by the Wall Street Journal reveals that three illegal aliens working for Sanders’ 2020 Democrat presidential primary campaign helped craft the democratic-socialists’ plan to decriminalize illegal immigration, end deportations, and stop federal immigration raids.

All three illegal alien Sanders staffers have been allowed to stay in the U.S. through former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

