House Democrats have subpoenaed three Trump administration officials for depositions as part of their ongoing impeachment inquiry into President TrumpDonald John TrumpCharles Barkley: ‘Vice President Pence needs to shut the hell up’ Democrats say whistleblower deposition no longer central to impeachment investigation: report Trump plans to appeal House subpoena for financial records to Supreme Court MORE‘s dealings with Ukraine, lawmakers announced Friday.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffDemocrats say whistleblower deposition no longer central to impeachment investigation: report Ocasio-Cortez calls out GOP lawmakers asking to be arrested, citing privilege How the 2019 impeachment proceedings defy our democracy MORE (D-Calif.) issued subpoenas for two officials with the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and one official with the State Department.

The subpoenas come as Democrats conduct a widening probe into whether Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch two investigations that would benefit him politically.

In particular, Schiff subpoenaed OMB’s Michael Duffey, the associate director for National Security Programs, and OMB’s Acting Director Russell Vought to give depositions on Nov. 5 and 6, respectively.

Prior to the subpoenas, Vought said that neither he nor Duffey would comply with deposition requests.

“I saw some Fake News over the weekend to correct. As the WH letter made clear two weeks ago, OMB officials – myself and Mike Duffey – will not be complying with deposition requests this week,” Vought tweeted Monday, with the hashtag “#shamprocess.”

Democrats are also seeking the testimony of T. Ulrich Brechbuhl, a State Department Counselor, also for a deposition on Nov. 6.