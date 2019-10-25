Celebrated Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino is refusing to bow to demands to edit his hit film, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” in order to end Chinese censorship.

The movie was banned in China without explanation, but there is speculation based on a report claiming the Bruce Lee’s daughter objected to his portrayal in the movie and asked China’s movie association to intervene.

A week before the movie was released in China, it was banned.

Tarantino, who is famously averse to accommodating studio demands for editing his film, is also refusing to edit the film in order to attempt to appease Chinese regulators.

The film has garnered over $366 million at the box office, but Tarantino is foregoing millions more in profits for his movie by thumbing his nose at the enormous and influential Chinese market.

This is in stark contrast to the reaction from NBA superstar LeBron James, who chose profit over free speech when he criticized the general manager of the Houston Rockets for supporting the freedom protesters in Hong Kong.

James has been excoriated by many in the media and on social media for what many saw as kowtowing to Chinese influence and exporting of totalitarian statism.

Tarantino also raised eyebrows when he shot down suggestions by reporters that he was sexist in how he used the female actors in his latest film.