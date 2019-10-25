The Democratic National Committee has raised the requirements for participation in the Democratic presidential debates after December, Politico reports.

The sixth Democratic debate will be held by Politico and PBS in Los Angeles on December 19. The DNC announced Friday that in order to qualify, candidates must obtain at least 4 percent of the vote in four or more DNC-approved polls, either national polls of primary voters or in early-voting states, or by reaching 6 percent in two approved polls in early-voting states. The candidates also have to raise donations from 200,000 unique donors, with at least 800 donors in 20 states, territories, or the District of Columbia.

Politico notes that only five candidates have repeatedly won more than 4 percent in polls: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., along with South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. According to Politico’s tracking, Biden, Warren, and Sanders already have qualified for the debate in December. Harris and Buttigieg can both qualify by winning 4 percent or more in just one more poll before Dec. 12.

For the November debate, candidates must get 3 percent in four national or early-voting state polls, or five percent in two polls in early-voting states, along with 165,000 unique donors.