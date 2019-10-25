On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sit down with author Jarrett Stephan to talk about his new book, “The War On History: The Conspiracy to Rewrite America’s Past.” We also cover the news that the investigation into the origin of the Russia hoax has turned from an inquiry to a criminal probe, and how the liberal media is desperately trying to preemptively dismiss any findings or charges that could be disruptive to the Democratic narrative.

News broke last night that the inquiry into the origins of the Russia investigation and spying on the Trump campaign by the Obama administration has become an official criminal probe, which indicates US Attorney John Durham has reason to believe crimes may have been committed in the birthing of the hoax. This has liberals beside themselves with anger and nervous at what he might discover. In response, they’ve already started downplaying it and declaring it partisan, something they never did to the Mueller investigation. We get into the hypocrisy and what they’re so afraid of. (RELATED: FISA Abuse Report Is ‘Lengthy’ And Has ‘Few’ Redactions, DOJ Watchdog Tells Congress)

We also have two audio montages: one of the media angrily reacting to violent, screaming liberals raging against the Kavanaugh nomination being called a mob, and the other of the very same media gleefully calling protesting Republican Members of Congress a mob while tossing in a few “a bunch of white guys” for good measure. They hypocrisy of supposed journalists is on full display, you have to hear it to believe it.

For the interview, we sat down the Daily Signal columnist Jarrett Stepman to talk about his great new book “The War on History.” What lies won’t the left tell about the founding of this country and which historical figure won’t they destroy? The removal of statues of Founding Fathers and “indigenous people’s day” are just a few examples of how liberals are using revisionist history to manipulate people and advance their leftist agenda. We get into and explain it all.

