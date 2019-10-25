Felicity Huffman has been released from federal prison after serving 11 days of her 14-day sentence for her participation in the college admissions scandal, NBC News reports.

Huffman, 56, reported to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on October 15. Time that she spent in federal custody after her arrest last March meant that her sentence was limited to 13 days, and she was scheduled for release on Sunday. Prison spokeswoman Sally Swartz told the Los Angeles Times that it’s common for prisoners who are due for release on a weekend day to get released on the preceding weekday.

The Academy Award-nominated actress, who starred in “Desperate Housewives” and “American Crime,” pleaded guilty to paying William Singer, the college admissions consultant at the center of the scandal, $15,000 for someone to proctor and revise her daughter’s college board test. Huffman was sentenced to prison, given a $30,000 fine, and ordered to perform 250 hours of community service by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani.

Fifty individuals were charged following the FBI investigation dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” including 15 parents. Of those, 11 still face charges — among them actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.