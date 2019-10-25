The most prominent funder of left-wing political activism in the United States, billionaire George Soros, believes Elizabeth Warren is “most qualified” among the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

“She has emerged as the clear-cut person to beat,” a href=”https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/25/george-soros-elizabeth-warren-is-the-most-qualified-for-president.html”>he told the New York Times in an interview published Friday. “I don’t take a public stance, but I do believe that she is the most qualified to be president.”

Soros said, however, he’s not endorsing any candidate.

“I don’t express my views generally because I have to live with whoever the electorate chooses,” said Soros, 89, the Hungarian-born founder of the Open Society Foundations.

CNBC noted that Wall Street financiers are divided on Warren, a critic of “corporate greed” who proposes a new tax on the wealthy.

Soros was among the signatories of a letter in June supporting Warren’s tax proposal.

Soros, in the New York Times interview, said President Trump “is still doing a tremendous amount of damage.”

He added that the recent decision to remove U.S. troops from Syria “has been devastating for America’s influence in the world.”

Sections of the whistleblower complaint alleging President Trump pressured Ukraine’s president for political advantage relied on a self-described investigative journalism organization funded by Soros, reported Aaron Klein of Breitbart News last month.

In March, the Washington Free Beacon reported Soros bankrolled a massive “hate crime” database used by media that is stocked with claims by the likes of the discredited Southern Poverty Law Center and the Hamas-founded Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The partners that used the database of unverified claims of hate crimes include Google News Labs, New York Times Opinion and ABC News, according to tax documents and interviews.