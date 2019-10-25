President TrumpDonald John TrumpCharles Barkley: ‘Vice President Pence needs to shut the hell up’ Democrats say whistleblower deposition no longer central to impeachment investigation: report Trump plans to appeal House subpoena for financial records to Supreme Court MORE‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiPompeo hints State Dept. will comply with order to release Giuliani communications Whistleblower exposed much more than Trump’s self-dealing Giuliani seeking defense attorney: report MORE appeared to accidentally call an NBC News reporter and leave a voicemail in which he can be heard discussing money, NBC reported Friday.

The call came in after 11 p.m. on Oct. 16 and Giuliani appeared to be speaking with someone else in the same room, according to the news outlet, which published a portion of the audio.

The former New York City mayor discussed the kingdom of Bahrain and someone named Robert, according to NBC.

“You know, Charles would have a hard time with a fraud case ‘cause he didn’t do any due diligence,” Giuliani said.

It was not clear who Charles is, NBC reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s get back to business,” he reportedly continued. “I gotta get you to get on Bahrain.”

Giuliani is then heard saying he has “got to call Robert again tomorrow.”

“Is Robert around?” Giuliani asked.

“He’s in Turkey,” responded the other man in the room.

“The problem is we need some money,” Giuliani said, adding after several seconds of silence, “we need a few hundred thousand.”

“Robert” may be Robert Mangas, a registered agent of Turkey’s government and co-shareholder of the law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP, which Giuliani worked for until May 2018, NBC reported.

NBC also noted Giuliani’s connections in Bahrain, including a meeting last December with King Hamad Bin Isa al-Khalifa.

This isn’t the first time Giuliani has accidentally called an NBC reporter; last month he left another voicemail in which he insisted he was the target of attacks because he was making public accusations about former vice president Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats say whistleblower deposition no longer central to impeachment investigation: report Sanders to release health records by end of year Ocasio-Cortez calls out GOP lawmakers asking to be arrested, citing privilege MORE, NBC reported.