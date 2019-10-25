Republicans members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee are expressing concerns about shadow diplomacy work by President TrumpDonald John TrumpCharles Barkley: ‘Vice President Pence needs to shut the hell up’ Democrats say whistleblower deposition no longer central to impeachment investigation: report Trump plans to appeal House subpoena for financial records to Supreme Court MORE’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiPompeo hints State Dept. will comply with order to release Giuliani communications Whistleblower exposed much more than Trump’s self-dealing Giuliani seeking defense attorney: report MORE in Ukraine.

Even as conservative Republicans are making public shows of their defense of the president, calling the impeachment inquiry unfair and storming the committee hearing room Wednesday, members of the committee tasked with oversight on foreign affairs are skeptical of the former New York City mayor’s involvement in overseas policy.

Some say it’s not completely abnormal for diplomacy to go through back-channels, but they said it should not be the norm. And several said it generally shouldn’t be done.

“I’m ok with that as long as they play within the confines of the law. And don’t go beyond that,” Rep. Ted Yoho Theodore (Ted) Scott YohoGOP lawmakers express concerns about Giuliani’s work in Ukraine CNN slams GOP for not appearing on network after mass shootings, conservatives fire back Conservatives call on Pelosi to cancel August recess MORE (R-Florida) said. “Blanket ok – no. In certain areas, yes.”

Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) called it “bad form” for outside officials to be tasked with foreign policy.

“My point is – this is not the first time this has been done,” he said. “Everything from former Secretaries of State being involved with foreign policy, to basketball players being involved with foreign policy, and I would say that I think all of those are in bad form.”

The criticisms show that even in the House, where GOP support for Trump in the impeachment inquiry is strong, some Republicans at a minimum are unnerved with actions by Guiliani and shadow efforts in general.

These criticisms are echoed in testimony in the impeachment inquiry, with witnesses saying former national security advisor John Bolton John BoltonOn The Money: Trump puts fresh pressure on Fed over rates | White House reportedly delayed Ukraine trade decision | Pence hammers NBA over China controversy White House delayed Ukraine trade decision amid aid hold-up: report Whistleblower exposed much more than Trump’s self-dealing MORE called Guiliani a “hand grenade” and described his involvement in a diplomatic side-channel as a “drug deal.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoOvernight Defense: Top general briefs GOP senators on Syria plan | Senators ‘encouraged’ by briefing | Pence huddles with Republican allies on Syria | Trump nominee sidesteps questions on arms treaties Pompeo hints State Dept. will comply with order to release Giuliani communications Pompeo to reporter in Kansas: ‘The whole predicate of your question is insane’ MORE on Sunday defended Giuliani’s role, however.

In an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” he said it was “completely appropriate” and that “private citizens are often part of executing American foreign policy.”

Republican strategist Rick Wilson, a frequent critic of Trump’s on cable news, said House GOP members are caught in a dilemma. They risk incurring Trump’s wrath if they refuse to toe the president’s line, but they also don’t want to endorse activities they see as wrong — especially with polls showing growing support for the impeachment inquiry, especially among independents.

“If they [Republicans] were being honest with you, they would tell you they know this is a disaster, and they know this is a very bad call on the president and this team,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the climate has made it difficult for some Republicans to stay in Washington. He said he’d talked to one retiring House Republican who told him “I would love to have stayed for years but I can’t do it in this environment.”

To be sure, House Republicans this week were offering a firm defense of Trump while attacking the Democratic impeachment process.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler Vicky Jo HartzlerHouse approves amendment to reverse transgender military ban The House-passed bills that have ended up in the Senate ‘graveyard’ Dem proposal to ban Pentagon funds for border wall survives House panel votes MORE (R-Missouri), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said she stood up with other Republicans to protest the closed-door hearings of the impeachment inquiry, calling the process “unfair.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScalisePence huddles with GOP allies on Syria MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch: ‘Pathetic’ Republicans who stormed closed hearing are ‘boring, nerdy-looking white guys’ House Republican defends protest of closed-door hearing MORE (R-La.) called the process of the impeachment inquiry “a Soviet style process.”

Hartzler, however, stopped short of defending Giuliani and other officials, like EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Energy Secretary Rick Perry Rick PerryFive takeaways from US envoy’s explosive testimony Deepening the US-Israel relationship through business Democrats say they have game changer on impeachment MORE, who were involved with a side-Ukraine policy.

“There needs to be coordination between all of government when we’re dealing with our allies who are talking about foreign policy,” said the congresswoman, who traveled on a congressional delegation to Ukraine this month.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickHillicon Valley: Zuckerberg would support delaying Libra | More attorneys general join Facebook probe | Defense chief recuses from ‘war cloud’ contract | Senate GOP blocks two election security bills | FTC brings case against ‘stalking’ app developer Bipartisan lawmakers dig into Twitter over policy allowing Hamas, Hezbollah accounts The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by USAA — Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies Trump pushed for her ouster MORE (R-Penn.), one of two Republicans in districts won by Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWhat the Democrats should have learned from the special counsel Bruce Springsteen: Trump ‘doesn’t have a grasp’ on what being American means Bannon returns from exile to wage impeachment battle for Trump MORE in the 2016 presidential race who held his seat in the 2018 midterms, criticized Giuliani’s assignment to an outside diplomatic channel.

“That’s a problem and it creates problems, as we’re seeing now,” he told The Hill.

Those problems, he said, are of U.S. policy and strategy being undermined when outside officials flout established chains of command.

“Just like the military, the diplomatic chain, there’s gotta be integrity to the structure. There are rules and regulations governing to diplomatic communications. It’s important that there be a consistent strategy amongst all the players. Anytime you have a situation where there’s off channel communications that jeopardizes the whole system.”

Fitzpatrick, who was stationed in Ukraine for his work in anti-corruption with the FBI, said it’s important the U.S. speak with one voice and that Ukraine is reassured it enjoys bipartisan support on the Hill.

“My big concern right now – [Rep.] Marcy Kaptur Marcia (Marcy) Carolyn KapturOn The Money: Trump to meet China’s vice premier during trade talks | Appeals court says Deutsche Bank doesn’t have Trump’s tax returns | House Appropriations Chair Nita Lowey to retire DeLauro enters race to succeed Lowey as Appropriations chief House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey to retire MORE (D-Ohio) and I have talked about this – we need to make sure that we still send a clear message that Ukraine still enjoys bipartisan support. Anytime you have a situation like this, that’s always a concern. Ukraine is a very important ally to us.”