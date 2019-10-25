2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has taken firm stances on some of America’s most heated topics of debate to distinguish himself from other candidates.

The former Texas representative said would take away rifles from gun owners and make them subject to criminal consequences if he were elected president. But that’s just one of many stances O’Rourke has taken since he hit the campaign trail.

