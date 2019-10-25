(PLURALIST) A Colorado high school suspended a teen student in mid-October because she posted a photo to social media showing her holding a gun.

Endeavor Academy, located in Centennial, told Fox 31 their decision to suspend 17-year-old Alexandria Keyes for five days stemmed from concerns over “safety.”

Two weeks ago, Keyes posted a photo to Snapchat in which she and her brother, a U.S. Army veteran, are holding guns and flipping off the camera. A Confederate flag is visible in the background.

Keyes said the explicit gesture was meant as a message to the enemy her brother fought during his time in the Army.

Read the full story ›