President Donald Trump declared Friday that he did not need a team to help him stop the impeachment inquiry led by Democrats in the House.

“Here’s the thing. I don’t have teams. Everyone’s talking about teams. I’m the team. I did nothing wrong,” Trump said to reporters, according to TheHill. “I will say this: If anything ever happened with this phony witch hunt that the Democrats are doing … I really believe you’d have a recession, depression the likes of which this country hasn’t seen.”

Trump added, as reported by TheHill, that any attempts to remove him from office would result in an economic downturn for the country. (RELATED: New Details Emerge About Anonymous Trump Tell-All Book)

Earlier this week, House Republicans temporarily shut down a closed-door meeting where lawmakers were questioning a Defense Department official regarding impeachment.

WATCH:

WATCH: here’s the video of when 2 dozen GOP members, led by @mattgaetz entered the secure hearing room (SCIF) to interrupt witness testimony in the #ImpeachmentInquiry as they demand access, despite not being committee members. They’re complaining it’s a “Soviet-style process”. pic.twitter.com/8KddYz3r9D — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) October 23, 2019

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi launched the impeachment inquiry officially on Sept. 24, following the revelation of a whistleblower complaint regarding a phone call between Trump and the president of Ukraine. The complaint alleged that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.