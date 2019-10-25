This week I sat down for an interview with John Greenewald jr. John is the founder of The Black Vault, a site which contains an archive of countless government and military documents collected via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. John delves into all of the dark corners of government activity that they generally don’t like talking about and makes it available to the public.

Like many of us, Greenewald has been keenly interested in the recent revelations by the military regarding unknown vehicles in our airspace and the activities of Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Academy. But as usual, he’s gone several steps further than most of us who just get our information from the mainstream press. He’s been beating up the Department of Defense and the military with FOIA requests from the day this story first broke in 2017 and he’s really turned up some interesting material.

As for TTSA’s top UFO guy, Luis Elizondo, Greenewald has helped to expose something of a real mystery. (I wrote about this earlier this week and included some of John’s research work there.) We talked about all of that, as well as the difficulties encountered when trying to dredge solid information out of the government when it comes to sensitive topics. John is a fascinating guy who’s doing some pretty amazing research work in a number of fields. Enjoy the interview.