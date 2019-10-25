Happy Friday, y’all.

We’re changing things up today and will be every Friday moving forward. Video columnist Maranda Finney sat down with Daily Caller News Foundation managing editor Ethan Barton and investigative reporter Andrew Kerr to run down the investigative team’s weekly projects. Today’s docket: setting an actual timeline for Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz’s report on potential FISA abuse and the latest updates on the Katie Hill scandal.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!