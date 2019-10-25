In case you missed the news, it has been reported that today, Oct. 25, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, “thousands of witches will simultaneously conduct a ritual which is meant to ‘bind’ Donald Trump.” As explained by Michael Snyder, “Unlike a ‘curse’ or a ‘hex’, a ‘binding spell’ is not meant to cause harm. Rather, the witches hope to prevent President Trump from doing harm to the United States by his actions, and so they actually believe that they are doing something very positive for the country.”

And yet, Snyder notes, these witches will “call on ‘demons of the infernal realms’ for help in binding Trump.” This is definitely an overt appeal to the dark side, and there is nothing good about it.

But this shouldn’t surprise us at all. As I documented in Jezebel’s War with America:

On Oct. 22, 2018, shortly after his Supreme Court confirmation “detractors of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh gathered … to observe and perform a hex in the hope that it would cause him to suffer.”

Throughout the Trump presidency, witches have gathered to hex or bind him.

Numerous headlines last October and November reported the dramatic increase of witchcraft in America, especially among millennials.

Radical feminism, which has a special loathing for Trump, has been closely allied with witchcraft for decades. Witness the 1968 group named Women’s International Terrorist Conspiracy from Hell (bearing the acronym W.I.T.C.H.). Witness Yoko Ono’s 2007 comment that “I think that all women are witches.” And witness a 2018 article referring to “the Season of the Witch.” The article continued, “While there are male witches, and always have been, the latest upsurge in witchcraft is largely a chick-and-genderfluid thing – a spiritual seeking turbocharged by affinity with the supernatural and belief in the sacred feminine and the divine androgyne.”

Trump is perceived as the archenemy of the militant pro-abortion movement, the radical feminist movement and the serious witchcraft and sorcery movement – a closely-related trinity of evil.

There is even a well-documented rise in tarot card in recent years, as noted in a 2018 BBC article by Didem Tali. As Tali wrote, “In the late 1970s, when Karen Vogel started to create tarot cards at her home in Berkeley, California, she couldn’t have known that they would one day be featured on haute couture catwalks.

“‘We had academic backgrounds in anthropology, women’s studies and history,’ explains Ms. Vogel, who started Motherpeace Tarot with her business partner Vicki Nobel.

“‘We were also interested in alternative healing methods and the Goddess movement, so tarot felt like a good way to combine all these.'”

To be sure, not all of these tarot practices make a direct appeal to Satan and his minions. But it’s no coincidence that, just as witchcraft and radical feminism are closely connected, so also Vogel connects tarot cards to “the Goddess movement.” And it’s no coincidence that one of the tarot images is the “Priestess of Wands and Death.”

All clear!

As for the goals of radical feminism (also cited in my “Jezebel” book), consider these:

“A critique of motherhood, marriage, the nuclear family, and sexuality, questioning how much of our culture is based on patriarchal assumptions.”

“A critique of other institutions, including government and religion, as centered historically in patriarchal power.”

For these radical feminists and witches, Trump is the epitome of abusive patriarchal power and the exemplar of gross patriarchal assumptions.

Needless to say, I’m more than aware of why many women dislike the president, and, as a husband, father and grandfather, I’ve raised my share of issues with Trump over the last three years.

But we must not lose sight of the forest for the trees.

There is a demonic attack on President Trump, and these witches especially hate him because of the stands he has taken. (Consider it from this perspective: If Trump were a total gentleman in all his dealings with women, these witches would still be hexing him if he were strongly pro-life and anti-LGBT activism.)

And the best way to combat demonic attacks is through the power of prayer.

Why not lift up the president today in prayer, making this simple request? “Heavenly Father, I ask you to protect President Trump from every demonic attack and from every satanic ploy. And I ask you to work Your will into his heart and life and character.”

Can you pray this for Donald Trump, whether or not he had your vote?

If you’re a true follower of Jesus, this should be a no brainer.

Let us pray!