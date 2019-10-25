Ivanka Trump absolutely stunned in a series of jaw-dropping throwback shots she shared on Instagram Friday from her wedding day to mark her 10th anniversary.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the photos of her wearing a beautiful white, sheer, lace floor-length gown and veil as she posed with her husband, White House advisor Jared Kushner.

"Today marks a decade of marriage to my best friend and life partner: 3,652 days, 3 amazing, curious children, countless adventures, ups, downs, laughter, love and pastrami together," Ivanka captioned her great post.

"Everything about you is real, kind, humble and brave," she added. "You inspire me with your calm, stoic disposition and unwavering prioritization of that which matters most in life. You are a dedicated public servant, amazing father and relentless optimist who never confuses a hard problem with one that is unsolvable."

The first daughter concluded, “Everything about me is revealed and known to you. You see all of me and love me for exactly who I am. I can be vulnerable with you, as well as strong and determined.

I love you and dream of forever together. 10 25 2009.”

On Thursday, Ivanka got everyone’s attention with another stunning photo she shared from that special day 10 years ago. In the black-and-white snap, the first daughter poses wearing the gorgeous gown and veil.

She captioned her sweet post simply, “Looking forward to celebrating 10 amazing years of marriage to my love tomorrow!”

Congratulations!