Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris announced Friday that she was withdrawing from the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum — where she was scheduled to speak.

Harris pulled her name from the list of speakers in protest of the Bipartisan Justice Award the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center gave to President Donald Trump, for his efforts with regard to criminal justice reform through his support of the First Step Act.

Harris, who was the recipient of that same award in 2017, issued a statement explaining that she believed going through with her planned speech would make her “complicit in papering over his record.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Campaign Team Mimics The Tweet That Came Back To Bite Hillary Clinton)

As the only candidate who attended an HBCU, I know the importance that these spaces hold for young Black Americans. Today, when it became clear Donald Trump would receive an award after decades of celebrating mass incarceration, pushing the death penalty for innocent Black Americans, rolling back police accountability measures and racist behavior that puts people’s lives at risk and then learned all but ten Benedict students are excluded from participating, I cannot in good faith be complicit in papering over his record.

Harris also announced that she would be holding her own alternate event during the time that she had been scheduled to speak — a criminal justice roundtable discussion with Bakari Sellers.

Harris added, “There is nothing in his career that is about justice, for justice, or in celebration of justice.”

