(NBC NEWS) Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Friday she won’t take part in a forum being held a historically black college in Columbia, South Carolina this weekend after President Donald Trump was given a “Bipartisan Justice Award.”

“As the only candidate who attended an HBCU, I know the importance that these spaces hold for young Black Americans,” Harris, who was slated to participate in Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College on Saturday, said in a statement.

The California senator cited the fact that only a limited number of students from the school were allowed to attend Trump’s remarks as the final straw.

