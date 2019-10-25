Rapper Kanye West detailed his previous pornography addiction and more in an interview Thursday with Zane Lowe on Apple Music Beats 1.

West also dropped his highly anticipated album, “Jesus is King,” on Friday.

What are the details?

West told Lowe that his first foray into pornography was courtesy of his father’s Playboy magazine.

“Playboy was my gateway into full-blown pornography addiction,” he revealed. “My dad had a Playboy left out at age 5, and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life. From age 5, to now having to kick the habit. And it just presents itself in the open, like it’s OK. And I stand up and say, you know, it’s not OK.”

He insisted that the year after his mother’s 2007 death — which affected him greatly — he acted out in manners that he now realizes were detrimental to his personal and spiritual growth.

“My mom had passed a year before, and I had said, ‘Some people drown themselves in drugs. And I drown myself in my addiction,'” he explained. “Sex. That’s what fed the ego, too. Money, clothes, cars, accolades, social media, paparazzi photos, going to Paris Fashion Week all of that.”

The award-winning rapper said that it was God who turned his entire life around.

“With God, I’ve been able to beat things that had a full control of me,” he professed.

His newly renewed faith has also had impacts on the way he conducts business in the entertainment industry as well.

“There’s times when I was asking people not to have premarital sex while they were working on ["Jesus is King”],” he added.

You can listen to the full interview below.



Kanye West: Jesus Is King, Sunday Service, and Being Born Again | Apple Music



www.youtube.com



What else?

As promised, West dropped “Jesus is King” on Friday, the same day his film of the same name hit select IMAX theaters in the U.S.

Tracks on the rapper’s new album, which you can stream below, include:



Every Hour

Selah

Follow God

Closed on Sunday

On God

Everything We Need

Water

God Is

Hands On

Use This Gospel

Jesus is Lord