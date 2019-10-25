Rap star and fashion mogul Kanye West in an interview Friday defended his vocal support of President Trump and said the “most racist thing” a person could do is “tell me is that I’m supposed to choose something based on my race.”

West sat down for a wide-ranging interview with radio host Big Boy to promote his album “Jesus Is King” and spoke about canceled culture, his support of Trump, and his passion for being a voice for Jesus Christ.

[embedded content]

“I can’t tell y’all how to feel, but what I can tell you honestly is how I feel,” West began. “And when I sat there seven years and six years into the Obama administration, when I was sitting out there at the Met Ball, when I was sitting in front of white people and they thought ‘I wouldn’t have thought you’d like Trump because of the racism.’”

“So you mean to tell me I make every decision based off my color? West asked. “The most racist thing a person could tell me is that I’m supposed to choose something based on my race.”

The “I Love It” artist reiterated some of his previously-held positions — specifically that the Democrat Party has maintained a hold on minority voters’ mentality.

“We’re brainwashed out here bro, Come on man. This is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting for Democrats with food stamps for years. What are you talking about guns in the 80s, taking the father’s out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort children,” the hip hop superstar said.

He also defended the conservative values of Christians across the nation, adding that those who push canceled culture are the same people who want to “remove Jesus, period, from America” altogether.

“I’ve been canceled before. That was canceled culture. Who told you that my career would be over? The same people that are telling you that you can’t have a right to say who you will vote for,” West said. “Those people will be soon to take Jesus out of school. Those people will be soon to remove Jesus, period, from America, which is the Bible Belt. Those people will be so mad. Come on man.”