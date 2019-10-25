President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign has nothing to be guilty about but scoring the “best political upset in American history,” presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway declared Friday while commenting on the news that Democrats are opposing the investigation of the origins of the Russia probe as a criminal inquiry.

“If other people are guilty of people are guilty of obstructing justice or destroying evidence, we have a right to know, and I’m patient enough to let the process unfold,” Conway told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom. “I just can’t believe that folks who are for transparency and sunlight and investigations and facts first are already trying to get in the way of this.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler and Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff released a statement saying there are concerns that the Department of Justice, under Attorney General Bill Barr, is now being used by Trump for political revenge.

Conway also Friday dismissed comments from former Vice President Joe Biden, who said in an interview airing Sunday on CBS’ “60 Minutes” that his children would not have offices in the White House or sit in on cabinet meetings, like “Joe Biden is right about this,” Conway said. “His kids are not going to have an office in the White House because he is not going to have an office in the White House.”

She added that Ivanka Trump and her husband don’t take salaries, and have become trusted advisors to the president who have worked hard on projects in the United States and around the world.

“Joe Biden’s problem is not Donald Trump and his family,” said Conway. “His problem he is seen at Hunter Biden’s father and not (Barack) Obama’s vice president.”

