On Thursday, The New York Times revealed that the Justice Department’s review of the origins of the Trump-Russia “collusion” probe has officially shifted into a criminal investigation. The announcement, Rush Limbaugh told his audience Friday, has sent a “palpable fear running through the Washington establishment” as the Obama administration’s initial investigation into Donald Trump and his associates has now been officially turned on its head.

“Do you notice it, folks? Have you picked up on it? Have you picked up on what is obviously a palpable fear running through the Washington establishment now that Attorney General Barr and his investigator have officially opened a criminal inquiry into the investigation of the investigation of Donald Trump?” Limbaugh said on his radio program Friday.

“Justice Department officials have shifted an administrative review of the Russia investigation closely overseen by Attorney General William P. Barr to a criminal inquiry, according to two people familiar with the matter,” the Times reported Thursday. “The move gives the prosecutor running it, John H. Durham, the power to subpoena for witness testimony and documents, to convene a grand jury and to file criminal charges.”

“The opening of a criminal investigation is likely to raise alarms that Mr. Trump is using the Justice Department to go after his perceived enemies,” the Times stressed.

The development, Rush said, has led to a clarification for him about the Democrats’ actions in recent weeks.

“I am constantly trying to analyze and figure out what the left is doing, the context in which they’re doing it, what their next moves are gonna be, but more importantly, what’s really behind it all,” he said. “And the thing that, of course, is top drawer today and has been all week is what little Adam Pencil Neck Schiff is doing behind closed doors in a so-called impeachment inquiry that doesn’t feature the opposition party, it doesn’t feature cross-examination, no transcripts are released, everything’s being done in private, only selected leaks.”

“We’ve all assumed that the overall purpose, I mean, the gigantic umbrella under which all this is happening is get rid of Trump, reverse the election results 2016,” he said. “However, I think there’s something more specific now that is more obvious to me than ever. I think what Schiff and Pelosi and this entire so-called impeachment inquiry is really all about is derailing the Barr investigation. And I think that’s why they’re in such a hurry.”

The impeachment inquiry is a “race” against the Justice Department investigation, Rush suggested.

“I think it’s really about trying to come to something, they’re trying to convince the American people that Trump is guilty and should not be president before Barr and Durham and Horowitz have time to reveal anything,” he said.

“We now have an official criminal investigation,” said Limbaugh. “That means that Durham and Barr can impanel a grand jury. And this is why the McCabes and the Brennans and the Clappers are running around today in a near panic. A grand jury, that’s where they go in and they don’t get their lawyers in there and they don’t get their representatives in there. They’re not on CNN. They’re in a grand jury and everybody knows what happens with grand juries: indictments. And so the race is now really on.

Limbaugh cautioned that there is one “downside” to the review morphing into a full-fledged investigation with a grand jury: “we’re not gonna get any answers to that any time soon. That’s the downside. If they’re just now forming an official inquiry, the grand jury has to be impaneled and the testimony has to be taken.”

Rush also suggested that he fears the Democrats will beat the Trump administration to the punch.

“It’s obvious that Barr and Durham are going to be thorough here and it’s obvious that this step has been taken because they have found criminal behavior,” he said. “And I’m pretty certain that they are dead serious about getting to the bottom of it, which means they’re not going to hurry through it.”

As for all of the “Washington establishment” running around in a “panic,” Limbaugh said that after spending their lives believing they were “immune from the regular rigors of the law,” they’re now having to face the fact that they’re not. “They may have fretted about it, but they never let themselves believe this day would come,” he said. “Now it has, and all of the perceptions that they hold are going to be changed dramatically.”

Transcript via RushLimbaugh.com